Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen very much in love in NY

April was a turbulent month for Olivia Wilde before the unfortunate incident that marked the presentation of his new film at CinemaCon, where he received in front of the public and on stage documents from the lawyers of Jason Sudeikis concerning the custody of the two children they share. Despite the extraordinary delivery, of which both have expressed their position, the matter was settled in early August after the judge in the case agreed with the actress and determined that the minors must live in Los Angeles, California and not in New York as the protagonist of ted lasso, who has assured that his intention at the beginning was that his ex-partner be provided with the papers at the airport and regretted how the events happened. Once this episode is closed, the director has spent a few relaxed days in the company of her boyfriend, Harry Stylesthrough the streets of The big Apple.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

This is what Jason Sudekis has to say about Olivia Wilde’s awkward moment receiving a legal document from him

Jason Sudeikis thanked his ex, Olivia Wilde, in his Critics Choice Awards speech

Prior to the next concert offered by the former member of One Direction in Madison Square Garden, the stars enjoyed a romantic walk through one of the busiest areas of the New York city last Wednesday. The meeting was captured by the paparazzi and some fans who wanted to be photographed with the singer. Under the lens of the cameras, the couple looked peaceful and happy to be together despite their busy schedules that they have been able to adapt so as not to neglect their relationship.

Both Olivia and Harry were seen beaming with happiness as they walked down the sidewalk. They looked so relaxed, but without losing for a second the coordinated style that characterizes them. For the occasion, both chose perfect looks for an afternoon free of formalities and work commitments. The 38-year-old actress wore cream-colored straight-cut pants and a striped yellow sweater, which she accessorized with sunglasses and comfortable shoes ideal for traveling long distances.

For the occasion, the interpreter of Sign of the Times opted for a vintage sweatshirt from Playdium Skate Club from the 50’s, a loose white shirt with smooth lines, navy blue pants and sneakers. Like his girlfriend, the 28-year-old singer wore dark rectangular glasses, with which he protected himself from the intensity of the sun’s rays.

SEE GALLERY

The next day, the couple was photographed sharing a brief kiss inside a gym after finishing their workout. At night, they went out to dinner at an Italian-American restaurant, where they again demonstrated their ease in combining their outfits. The interpreter of Doctor House she showed off a long skirt with a simple print, a dark blue blouse and Adidas sneakers. On his side, Harry was sporting striped brown dress pants, as well as a long-sleeved crocheted shirt. Throughout the evening they were very smiling and affectionate.

SEE GALLERY

Olivia Wilde leaves the marital home and moves into the house of Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, a discreet couple

Without a doubt, everything seems to be going from strength to strength for Olivia and Harry in the love and professional field. However, they have preferred to be discreet with everything related to their relationship, although this has not been an impediment for both to appear publicly sporadically on a romantic date or the occasional concert of the singer. “I have always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my work life,” said the artist in an interview with Dazed.

The celebrities met during the filming of the movie Don’t Worry Darlingstarring Harry, Florence Pugh Y Chris Pine, when Olivia was separating from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she had a relationship for almost a decade, a period in which they got engaged and had two children. In November 2020, they announced her separation and by January of the following year, the actress made her courtship with Harry official.

SEE GALLERY



