Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde could be expecting their first baby

In the last hours rumors arose of a Possible pregnancy of Olivia Wilde, American actress and director, who is in a relationship with singer Harry Styles. Both shared a set in the movie ‘Don’t worry darling’, she as a director and he as an actor, and love would have arisen there.

The theory is based on the fact that some photos in which Wilde appears to have a baby in her womb were released by the newspaper ‘The Sun’. However, this information has not been confirmed or denied by the couple.

It is worth mentioning that the actress already has two children with her ex-husband, fellow actor Jason Sudeikis: Otis, eight years old, and Daisy Josephine, five.

Harry, on the other hand, has not been a father.

On these days Harry is premiering his latest album titled ‘Harry’s House’which has 13 songs, including the popular ‘As it was’ and ‘Matilda’, which has been well received by their fans.

Likewise, the aforementioned film ‘Don’t worry darling’, his first leading role, is about to be released. In this film he will play Jack, husband of Alice (Florence Pough) and it is known that it will be a psychological thriller directed precisely by Olivia Wilde.

The feature film will hit theaters in September 2022.

