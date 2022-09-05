Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde could have finished

Olivia Wilde and her new movie have been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. And it is that the drama with Shia LaBeouf, regarding who fired whom, has been everywhere. Despite this, the actress and now director is putting on her best and bravest face to make it to the Venice Film Festival.

The rumors

Wilde touched down in Venice, Italy on Sunday for the eponymous film festival that is already underway. His new film will be screened there, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. She and the rest of the cast, including Harry Styles Y Florence PughThey attended the red carpet together. Nevertheless, the director arrived alone.

As can be seen in the photographs, she was all smiles as she made her way through the floating city, posing for selfies with fans and signing autographs. Wilde looked determined and confident.

The reason this is so important is that, according to TMZ sources, there would be an internal struggle between her and the cast. Specifically between her and Florence Pugh. There is a lot of information, but basically, Pugh hasn’t been promoting this movie much, and has also been putting Olivia down on social media.

And there are unconfirmed rumors that Pugh is upset with Wilde about how the filming of ‘DWD’ went in 2020. This all happened when her whirlwind romance with Harry Styles began. There are gossip/stories that Olivia might have been a bit absent at times, and that Florence might be mad.

They could have finished with Styles

Anyway, and speaking about her relationship with Harry Styles. The singer also arrived in Venice this weekend, although he came alone, without Olivia Wilde by his side. Although the Brit had a show in New York last night, rumors that they broke up quickly began to surface.

Nevertheless, it may not be a big deal. Still, it’s interesting with everything that’s going on.

That way, just We will have to wait to see how Pugh and the director interact in front of the cameras and while doing the press to find out the truth. We will also have to be attentive to his love relationship with Styles.

But it is quite remarkable that speculation and innuendo are being discussed more than the movie itself at the moment.





