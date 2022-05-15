Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy

the romance between Harry Styles Y Olivia Wilde goes from strength to strengthWell, after a year of relationship, the couple was caught enjoying vacations in Italy.

The paparazzi don’t miss an opportunity when celebrity couples are in sight and This is how they managed to capture the actress and the singer enjoying a walk during their romantic escape.

The images of Harry and Olivia have become viral on social networksbecause both are more in love than ever and happiness is notorious.

Since 2020, the couple started a romance after Harry joined the cast of “Don’t Worry Darling”a film directed by Wilde.

The famous 38-year-old and the 28-year-old singer have a relationship that began with some controversy and criticism for the age difference, however they have made it clear that they do not pay attention to bad comments.

Every time the couple is captured, the love is evident and, after the photos of their vacation in Italy, wedding rumors skyrocketed.

According to a source from the Closer portal, Harry is completely in love and you might be thinking about taking the relationship to another level.

Will there be a commitment between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde?

The source of the aforementioned media stated that the interpreter is ready to give the engagement ring and it would not be unusual to see a wedding soon.

“Harry is happier than ever in a relationship and totally in love with Olivia.. He is reaching a stage in life where he is ready to settle down and build a family,” the source noted.

Apparentlythe singer seeks to carry things in the most discreet way possiblebut is ready to take the big step with the director.

“She’s keeping things under wraps, but her friends think she’s going to pop the question pretty soon.”said the source.