Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde give each other public displays of affection amid apparent breakup

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde became very close during the filming of the directorial debut of Wilde with ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ and it seemed that things with her ex-husband Jason Sudekis had finished since, according to sources, both Wilde What styles They were seen kissing and hugging during filming.

Styles and Wilde were in Manhattan

According to the images shown below, they are seen very close and kissing and hugging each other on the streets of Manhattan.

Harry Styles just finished his residency at the Madison Square Gardenwhere he was there for 15 nights, and Wilde he was right there in the VIP section glancing at them.

The breakup speculation

People began to speculate that they broke up due to the lack of closeness between the famous couple during promotion dates at the Venice Film Festivalwhere they were generating enthusiasm for the controversial ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘.

Trouble in paradise

According to a source who spoke to reporters from vulturethey spent a lot of time together and the protagonist Florence Pugh was not happy with Olivia Wilde because he was very absent once he started dating styles.

“Olivia and Harry they just disappeared,” the source said on page six. “I can tell you for sure that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry on top of each other on set was frowned upon, as Olivia was still with Jason when they first hooked up.”

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy spoke

Meanwhile, the executives Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy of Warner Brothers also spoke with Page Six sending a statement that said: “We are very proud of the work that Olivia Wilde she has done in making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and we look forward to collaborating with her again.”

Warner Brothers praised Olivia Wilde

DeLuca and Abdy continued: “The studio is very appreciative and appreciative of the tireless support of olivia to bring your vision to life from production to launch. Any suggestion of conflict between the study and olivia It’s just not true.”