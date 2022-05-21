Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde got engaged?

Undoubtedly one of the favorite couples of the moment is the one that makes up Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde who may be much more serious than their fans suspect, we tell you more about the supposed commitment of one of our favorite couples.

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Engaged?

Just a year after we discovered that the beautiful actress from the series Doctor House and the interpreter of Watermelon Sugar are in a relationship, the Internet is completely crazy to discover that the couple is becoming more and more involved. Remember that a few days ago olivia was seen in Coachella During the 28-year-old singer’s performance at the famous music festival, the rarely seen couple has begun to cause much more of a stir as they become more and more involved in each other’s lives.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originate desde.

It was recently revealed that Harry Styles has begun to spend time with the children that the actress had with Jason Sudeikis (Otis and Daisy), who he recently split from, while Olivia, 38, has started spending more time with the ex One direction.

According to reports, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde They have decided to take the next step in their relationship and formalized their love much more, or so the portal assures. gossip Deux Moi, which, despite claiming to be a medium that ‘does not claim that any published information is factual’, disclosed that the couple is engaged, ‘I think there is a high probability that they are. I have been saying for literally months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 15: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen in Soho on March 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)Neil Mockford

So far neither of them has confirmed or denied anything on the subject, even the actress has not been seen wearing a glittering engagement ring, despite that the fans of the sexy British performer have flooded social networks with messages that ensure that Although they wish him the best, it hurts them to know that they have lost the opportunity to conquer the former member of the boy band.