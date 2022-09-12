Entertainment

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: how compatible are they in love, according to their zodiac sign?

In recent weeks the scandal has surrounded the cast of the film ‘Don’t worry darling’the second film of Olivia Wilde as a director and who surely has not had a good time with the drama that has arisen among her cast. Including her alleged bad relationship with the actress Florence Pughthe strange attitudes of Harry Styles Y Chris Pine and the exchange of accusations with Shia LaBeoufwho allegedly would have been fired from the project.

As if that were not enough, in the midst of all these controversies, Wilde’s relationship with Styles seems to have suffered from these complications, since recently the couple has not been seen to go through their best moment. Proof of this was her behavior during the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, where both avoided eye contact at all times. There wasn’t even a knowing look in the entire event.

