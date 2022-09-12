Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: how compatible are they in love, according to their zodiac sign?

In recent weeks the scandal has surrounded the cast of the film ‘Don’t worry darling’the second film of Olivia Wilde as a director and who surely has not had a good time with the drama that has arisen among her cast. Including her alleged bad relationship with the actress Florence Pughthe strange attitudes of Harry Styles Y Chris Pine and the exchange of accusations with Shia LaBeoufwho allegedly would have been fired from the project.

As if that were not enough, in the midst of all these controversies, Wilde’s relationship with Styles seems to have suffered from these complications, since recently the couple has not been seen to go through their best moment. Proof of this was her behavior during the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, where both avoided eye contact at all times. There wasn’t even a knowing look in the entire event.

It has become clear that the two want to keep their love life away from the cameras, but this whole situation has made their fans wonder if the love is over or how compatible they were in the beginning depending on their zodiac sign. And is that when it comes to power couples, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde could teach.

What does the zodiac say about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

It should be mentioned at the outset that Harry and Olivia are 10 years apart. Styles was born on February 1, 1994 and is currently 28 years old, which makes him an eccentric Sun in Aquarius with Moon in Libra. Instead, Olivia Wilde was born on March 10, 1984. She is a lovely Sun in Pisces with a Moon in Gemini.

Although the compatibility between the Pisces and the Aquarius is not one of the brightest in the zodiac, it can work if the personalities and ways of being complement each other. And it is that while Pisces contributes with sensitivity and dreamsAquarius does his thing, but with a sharp practicality and creativity.

Specifically, when the man is Aquarian and the woman is Pisces, the result can be the chemistry of the kindred spirits. On the one hand, the Aquarius man is the air sign that focuses on mental independence and the need to express his individuality.

Aquarians feel that they were born to serve humanity and can latch onto a cause they believe is for the betterment of society and pursue it with relentless determination. In a relationship they may seem resistant at first, but they need someone who will engage with them and their emotions.

On the other hand, Pisces women focus on feelings as it is the sign of universal love. Pisces are also presented as empathetic, gentle, kind and patient beings. When they both meet, they feel like soulmates. and thus, there is a spiritual bond and mutual attraction.

As a couple, you are likely to work together to make a difference in causes that you believe are for the betterment of humanity. In fact, an Aquarius man and Pisces woman are likely to have met through your shared interest in a social cause.

While an Aquarius man is ruled by his head and a Pisces woman is ruled by her heart, when they come together there is open and honest communication both ways, which means that you will be a couple who will have the emotional intelligence to resolve their differences.

