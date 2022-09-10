Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: meet their incredible house in LA

It is worth mentioning that some of the celebrities who have lived in this area are Natalie Wood, Jack Nicholson, Jimi Hendrix, Ringo Starr, among others.

What amenities does Harry and Olivia’s house have?

With a discreet and cozy style at the same time, Harry and Olivia’s house has Three rooms and two bathrooms, highlighting a series of skylights and French doors that give a retro touch to the design.

The interior has spaces and personal details, the headboard of the bed in one of the rooms made with surfboards or the bathroom with a amazing tub to enjoy relaxing bubble baths.

With open kitchen and a modern and practical decoration, this house has a large garden, since it is known that Harry He likes to spend his free time in the swimming pool, Accompanied by olivia, friends and family. Also has a jacuzzi and a comfortable sofato relax and appreciate the LA weather.

More about Harry and Olivia

Harry Edward Styles is a British singer, songwriter and actor who began his career as a singer in 2010 as a member of the band one direction and is currently one of the most famous artists.

For her part, Olivia Jane Cockburn, better known as Olivia Wilde, is a American actress and director recognized for her roles in the series The OC Y dr house, who met Styles during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling in 2021 and since then both have been a couple.