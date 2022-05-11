Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde more in love than ever, spark engagement rumors

Harry Styles is more in love than ever with Olivia Wilde, so much so that he could propose to her very soon, as reported Mirror.

“Harry is happier than ever in a relationship and totally in love with Olivia. He is reaching a stage in life where he is ready to settle down and start a family.” A source close to the star told Closer magazine.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the recordings of the tape “Don’t Worry Darling”, whose premiere will hit the screens next September, and since then they have become inseparable.

“He’s keeping things under wraps, but his friends think he’s going to pop the question pretty soon…Spending time with Olivia’s children and having such a happy relationship with her has made him want to take the next step with her.“, added the informant.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been in a relationship for two years

Photo: Instagram

Despite the 10-year age difference between them, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have become one of the most stable couples in the middle, It is common to see them in public places or she goes to their musical presentations to sing their hits.

Olivia Wilde was in a relationship with comedian Jason Sudeikis for nine years with whom he had two children. In 2020 they announced their breakup.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on “Don’t worry darling”

Photo: Instagram

Recently, the actress and producer experienced one of the most awkward moments in her career during the presentation of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she was given the custody papers for her children.

