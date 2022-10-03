Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, reconciled: proof that love is not over

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde they are reconciled. Although at first it was said that “his partner” was nothing more than a marketing maneuver to promote “Don’t worry darling”, they seem to turn a deaf ear to the rumors and returned to be shown together. This public appearance comes after it was said that their romance had ended.

The duo was seen at the ‘after-party’ of the presentation of their film in New York. The protagonists of “Don’t Worry Darling” they were at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater Monday night. There she saw them very friendly, talking effusively. They have even been encouraged to take pictures together. Even Olivia was present at the show she gave in New York days ago.

At the after party they were seen together as well and did not separate all night. According to TMZ, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles they were together the whole time talking to each other and being really comfortable. In this way, it seems that the relationship is a fact.

Olivia Wilde denies Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine

The Venice festival became the center of the scandals after some images of Harry Styles emerged in which he allegedly spat on his movie partner, Chris Pine.

Invited to the program Stephen Colbert, olivia Wilde has denied that this happened, blaming it on the public’s hunger for morbidity, sensationalism and viral phenomena.

“Another of the weird rumors about my movie is the ‘Spit Jogate‘, which will surely sound familiar to you…” Wilde pointed out before the presenter interrupted him reading from a card: “Did Harry Stiles spit on Chris Pine, yes or no? Justify your answer.”

“No, he didn’t,” Olivia Wilde replied with a laugh. “But it’s a perfect example of how people look for drama where they can. Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris…” Colbert cut her off: “Only time will tell.” To which the Headmistress said forcefully: “He really didn’t.”

Chris Pine also denied Harry Styles’ spitting

Chris Pine was also responsible for denying the alleged spitting. The actor extended a statement in People magazine and even assured that it was “a ridiculous story”.

In said letter, he assured that it is a “complete falsehood” and “the result of a strange online illusion”.