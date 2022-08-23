Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reveal how they have dealt with criticism of their relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have addressed some of the “toxic negativity” that has surrounded their relationship.

Olivia Wilde has lashed out at the “toxic negativity” that some fans have conveyed to his relationship with Harry Styles.

Together with the singer in her interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, the actress said that I didn’t understand the hate comments towards her and admitted that most of the singer’s followers have stood out for their great displays of “kindness”.

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referring to is that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of harry and everything you share with your followers. Personally, I don’t think hate energy defines their fanbase at all. Most of them are defined by kindness,” he noted.

For his part, the interpreter of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ admitted in the talk that mean comments about his girlfriend “obviously” don’t “feel good” to him.

The couple were first photographed holding hands at the wedding of Harry’s manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, after met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Olivia’s next movie starring the former One Direction member.

Harry added to the talk, for which he donned gender-fluid suits of feathers and fur, that he makes an effort not to talk about his life “outside of work” or correct the things that are said about him.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only been publicly with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve been publicly with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone else, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to be in a public relationship or anything like that,” she said.

