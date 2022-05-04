Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, the love story that was born on the film set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde They form one of the most famous and iconic couples in the music and film industry, and although the couple has preferred to keep their romance out of the public eye, the truth is that their dates captured by the paparazzi eye have kept the hearts of their followers.

Like the romances of many other celebrities, the relationship of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde It emerged on the film set, however, not because of a fictional story that happened in real life, but because of an unexpected change that ensures that what happened to them was fate.

How did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship start?

Hours after the trailer for the film ‘Don’t Worry Darlings’, directed by Olivia Wilde Y starring Harry Styles was revealed, the question arose again about how and when the romance beganand the truth is that it happened on the film sets.

It all started in September 2020 when the singer currently 28 years old replaced actor Shia LaBeouf (after being accused of violence), after being endorsed by the film Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’, Harry Styles was chosen by Olivia Wilde to star in his new movie, not expecting that he would also would become his life partner.

According to an interview that Olivia Wilde gave to ‘Variety’ magazine when she and designer Arianne Phillips learned that Harry Styles would be in charge of starring the film, they did a celebration dance, because they knew that the former One Direction would appreciate the aesthetics of the film and all that it implied, even destroying the models of toxic masculinity.

According to media such as People, from the beginning the director and actor They showed great chemistry on set. where they spent a lot of time together, so the production was not surprised to learn of the relationship.

The suspicions of the romance were further accentuated when in November 2020 the separation of Olivia Wilde in Jason Sudeikswith whom he kept a relationship for 9 years and with whom he also procreated his children, according to the official statement they decided to separate on good terms.

Harry Styles’ first appearance with Olivia Wilde

Just a few months after announcing their separation, Olivia Wilde couldn’t hide what she felt for Harry Styles anymoreand both appeared happy and in love (and even doing matching outfits) at the wedding of the singer’s manager, Jeff Azoff.

According to sources from the ‘Pop Sugar’ media, during the wedding, while Harry Styles gave a speech, he referred the director as his “girlfriend”, and during the link they did not stop having gestures of love. It was official, they were already a couple. In addition, they were caught returning together to the singer’s house in Los Angeles.

The love story of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

However, the overwhelming proof of the romance was given until february 2021when Olivia Wilde shared a black and white photo of Harry Styles on Instagram, in which the singer appears from behind, and in which he thanked having been part of ‘Don’t Worry Darlings’and the great job he did with Florence Pugh.

“He didn’t have to join our circus, but he came on board with humility and grace, and surprised us every day with his talent, his affection and his ability to drive in reverse, ”wrote the also actress.

From that moment on, their romance became more and more serious, the famous began to be captured together in various places: In April 2021 were seen in london, the hometown of Harry Styles; in July 2021 were captured in Italy with very loving gestures.

Also, statements began to emerge from different sources such as the one from the media outlet ‘Us’, in which they confirmed that: “they love and support each otherbut they also allow each other to be free and work on their own”, as well as rumors that they were ready to move in together.

During this time, both have also shown the great support they have for each other, because in September 2021, Olivia Wilde was caught attending one of the Harry Styles concerts he gave in Las Vegaswhere he also looked happy, recording and dancing to his songs.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde They are the example that for love there is age, because with 10 years of difference between them, they have shown to have a real and mature love, which although they have preferred to keep away from the spotlight, it is felt in the air and can be seen on the screen . Theirs was meant to be, and perhaps the premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darlings’ be the perfect occasion for them to make their first public appearance.

