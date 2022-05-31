Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘more serious than ever’

After a year and a half of romance, the British singer Harry Styles and his girlfriend, the actress and director Olivia WildeThey are “more serious than ever,” a source revealed to People magazine. The duo first met on the set of Wilde’s film, Don’t Worry Darling, in September 2020. After scandalous rumors, which fell in the middle of the separation of the filmmaker with the actor of ted lasso, Jason Sudeikisthey were seen by the ex-one direction and the actress as a couple made official for the first time when attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Since then, the two have been “finding ways to make things work” amid tight schedules for both of them, as Wilde is busy with post-production and press conferences for her highly anticipated film (her first after her directorial debut). book smart), which premieres in September. For his part, Styles has just released his new studio album, Harry’s House.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde’s new film

“What might have seemed like an affair at first is now a fully committed relationship,” says a person close to the couple. “Harry is very much in love”, he adds. “Olivia has brought out a lot of her to bring out her romantic side of her. He also has great respect for her when it comes to work. He would love to work with her again. They both support each other in her careers.” “.

Earlier this month, while chatting with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show, Styles was asked about Wilde and what it was like to “fall in love” with her on a movie set. the singer dodged the question, instead praising Wilde’s conducting skills.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on a recent walk through London

“Acting is very awkward sometimes. I think you have to trust a lot,” he said, adding: “Being able to trust your director is a giftWilde, for her part, also praised her boyfriend’s work ethic when he introduced the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon, calling Styles’ performance “truly a revelation” during her presentation, before an embarrassing episode that made her a trend on Twitter.

Related news

Now, as Styles prepares to tour his new album, the source close to the couple says they enjoy spending time together in the singer’s native England, where people “respect their privacy.” There in London is also where Wilde’s ex-boyfriend resides, Jason Sudeikiswho is filming the new season of his successful Apple TV + series, ted lassoand lives with the two children he shares with the actress/filmmaker: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Olivia Wilde with her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis, star and creator of Ted Lasso

“Jason is still filming in London, so his and Olivia’s children live there as well,” says the source. “They are co-parents. They don’t always agree on everything, but they are both focused on being good parents. They want their children to be happy and prosper.”

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!