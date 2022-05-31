Entertainment

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘more serious than ever’

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

After a year and a half of romance, the British singer Harry Styles and his girlfriend, the actress and director Olivia WildeThey are “more serious than ever,” a source revealed to People magazine. The duo first met on the set of Wilde’s film, Don’t Worry Darling, in September 2020. After scandalous rumors, which fell in the middle of the separation of the filmmaker with the actor of ted lasso, Jason Sudeikisthey were seen by the ex-one direction and the actress as a couple made official for the first time when attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Since then, the two have been “finding ways to make things work” amid tight schedules for both of them, as Wilde is busy with post-production and press conferences for her highly anticipated film (her first after her directorial debut). book smart), which premieres in September. For his part, Styles has just released his new studio album, Harry’s House.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It lasts less than two hours and is all the rage on Netflix, the action movie set in the Wild West

5 mins ago

Alicia Machado shows off her rear and even reveals her underwear while trying on jeans

26 mins ago

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the possible outcomes of the media trial | SKIP-INTRO

27 mins ago

Christian Nodal launched against Gussy Lau, Angela Aguilar’s ex-boyfriend

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button