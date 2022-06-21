Harry Styles and other stars who refuse to label their sexuality

Don’t put yourself in a box. As LGBTQ+ representation in the media becomes more mainstream, some celebrities have pushed back on the expectation that they have to define their sexuality.

“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I had to explain myself,” Harry Styles said of his sexuality in a 2017 interview with The sun. “It’s weird to me – everyone should be whatever they want to be. It’s hard to justify someone having to answer to someone else about things like that.

Other stars like Demi Lovato embraced pansexuality for its inclusive nature. “I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason I’m so fluid is because I was, like, super locked up,” the ‘Cool for the Summer’ singer said during a March appearance. 2021 on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” adding that they were attracted to men, women, and “anything” in between.

Lovato announced that they were non-binary during a May 2021 episode of their podcast. “Over the past year and a half, I have done healing and introspection work,” said the sonny with a chance said alum. “And through this work, I had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. That said, I will officially change my pronouns to them. I think it best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic and true to the person I know and am still discovering.

Cara Delevingnewhose exes include Jake Bugg and Ashley Benson, also opted for the pansexual label. “I will always remain, I think, pansexual,” he added. paper towns the actress said Variety in 2020. “However you define yourself, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’, I fall in love with the person – and that’s it. I am attracted to the person.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Lily Rose Depp think you shouldn’t have to choose a label at all. After the model posed for a series of photos of people who aren’t “100% straight” in 2015, she dismissed the idea that she had dated.

“It was really misinterpreted, the whole thing,” said the Dancer actress, then 16, told Nylon in 2016. “A lot of people thought I was coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing this just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality.

Scroll down for a list of stars who prefer not to define their sexuality: