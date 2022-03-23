Harry Styles announces the release date of his new album Harrys House

The musician stands with a thoughtful look on his face in blue pants and a flowing white blouse with pink details, including a collar.

He also released a trailer for Harry’s House, which showed him taking the stage in an empty theater and smiling at the camera as a cutout of a house rose up around him.

https://twitter.com/Harry_Styles/status/1506662230892314634

Although Styles’ inspiration for the album’s title remains uncertain, he borrows his name from Joni Mitchell’s 1975 song “Harry’s House/Centerpiece”, which appears on her album The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

Styles has been a longtime fan of Mitchell, telling Rolling Stone in 2019 that he “was in a big Joni hole” while making Fine Line. The star said he was so fascinated by his classic 1971 Blue that he even tracked down the woman who built Mitchell’s dulcimers in the 1960s and asked her to build one for him to use on his album.

The highly anticipated new project is the star’s first new music since her sophomore album, Fine Line, was released in December 2019.

The album topped the Billboard Hot 200 charts and spawned popular singles such as “Adore You”, “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up”. Styles will be performing in Argentina on December 3 and 4 at the River Plate stadium.

Since then, he has kept busy with his Love on Tour concert series, which concluded its US dates in December, and his budding film career.

The former One Direction recently appeared in a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals, and has several more movies in the works, including My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.