Harry Styles announces the release date of his next album called ‘Harry’s House’

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 62 Views

United States.- Harry Styles has announced his next album, Harry’s House, that will come May 20th. The pop star shared a short teaser for the album, which features a snippet of instrumental music and begins with a kinetic montage of everyday life and footage from Styles’ live shows.

