Harry Styles announces the release date of his next album called ‘Harry’s House’

United States.- Harry Styles has announced his next album, Harry’s House, that will come May 20th. The pop star shared a short teaser for the album, which features a snippet of instrumental music and begins with a kinetic montage of everyday life and footage from Styles’ live shows.

The clip ends with Styles walking onto an empty stage as the facade of a house rises behind him. Styles appeared to start teasing the new album online late last week.

The campaign started with a strange website, YouAreHome.co, que featured just the image of a door that would open to a different image if you hovered over it with your mouse. the accounts of You Are Home were also released in Twitter and Instagram.

The LP will mark Styles’ third solo album, following his 2019 deal fineline. The album helped Styles take home his first grammy andLast year, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit single, Watermelon Sugar. Fine Line was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

After postponing a tour in support of Fine Line due to the pandemic, Styles was finally able to hit the road in support of the album in the fall of 2021 (the trek included a two-night Halloween blast at the Madison Square Garden in the city of New York). after heading Coachella next month, Styles will keep his world tour going through the summer and fall with an extensive series of dates in Europe and South America.

In addition to all music, Styles has also been building his acting resume in recent years. He made a brief cameo in the movie Marvel Eternals, and is ready to star in the next thriller from Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling, beside Florence Pugh. Styles was also chosen with emma corrin in the adaptation of the romantic drama Bethan Roberts from 2012, MyPoliceman.