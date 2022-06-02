Harry Styles apologizes to his mom in the middle of the show

Teen idol Harry Styles made his long-awaited return to the London concert circuit with his ‘One Night Only’ show a few days ago.

The 28-year-old superstar sang the full tracklist for her new album ‘Harry’s House’ to a crowd of 5,000 at Brixton’s O2 Academy, but There was specifically one fan during the show that the ‘As It Was’ singer felt he needed to apologize to.

And it’s about Harry’s favorite cheerleader, his mother Anne Twistwho was in the audience during his special concert, Which led to a slightly awkward moment when Harry had to sing the raunchy lyrics to his songs!

Thematically, the smash hit record focuses on several topics you probably wouldn’t discuss with your mother, however it was the song “Keep Driving” that urged Harry to greet his mother Anne in the crowd.

The former One Direction pop star said: “Sorry! I never thought I’d say ‘coke and ‘side bubi’ with my mom in the audience!”

‘Keep Driving’, track number 10, is about a road trip with a lover detailing freedom and passion, as well as some other inappropriate activities.

One particularly piquant line that caught the eye during the concert was: “Cocaine, side boob // Choke her with a sea view.”

The crowd in attendance sang back at the top of their lungs all of Harry’s lyrics, even though the album had only been out four days at the time of the event.

Throughout the former One Direction member’s third solo studio album, ‘Harry’s House’ plays racy songssuch as sex, drink, and drugs.

In the ‘Boyfriends’ song Harry sings “He starts drinking secretly, it gets hard to tell what he’s thinking” as well as commenting on the party culture on ‘Grape Juice’.

However, it seems that his mother was not too bothered by the hot songs, as some time after the show, she posted a photo on Instagram of her son singing.

She captioned the post: “Proud mom night.”

Harry’s current girlfriend, Olivia Wildewas also in the show and was all the time by Anne’s side.