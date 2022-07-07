Harry Styles at the Accor Arena: classy dandy

Back in Paris after a pandemic and two albums, Harry Styles put on a simply spectacular show

In line with the most requested concerts of the year… We have Harry Styles. Amputated from a tour in 2020 because of you-know-what, the ex-member of One Direction will have had to wait for the release of his new album, the excellent Harry’s House (released last May), to once again take over the Accor Arena. With now three solo albums in his paws, a ton of singles, each more acclaimed than the other and a repertoire, it must be said, known for more than a decade thanks to his flagship group, Styles had enough to make the show memorable and probably even better than in 2018. But first, he invites Wolf Alice on stage to open the evening, and what an opening. It goes without saying that the British group, led head-on by the free electron Ellie Roswell, will have somewhat moved the public, initially incredulous, then charmed, with its devastating riffs and overpowering titles, where the singer pushes in the treble without faux pas. Eleven chiselled tracks, including “Smile”, “Delicious Things” and “The Last Man On Earth”, from their latest album Blue Weekend (a nugget). The icing on the cake, they will play the bewitching, “How Can I Make It OK?” “, probably the most exciting title released last year, with a hair-raising finale. We will find them next November, this time headlining, at the Trianon.

From the outset, the public is ultra receptive to this opening: a veritable torrent of applause rings out in the Arena – and it will never really perish. After 9:00 p.m., the lights go out, this time for good, and the entire venue implodes. If there is something that cannot be taken away from Styles, it is his ability to galvanize an audience throughout a concert that is certainly well-established, but generous and diversified. Between his three albums, he will of course favor the last, opening with the festive “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”. Later, the ballads “Boyfriends”, “Matilda” or even “Love of My Life” will complete the bouquet; some allowing him to get closer to the front stage, armed with his acoustic guitar. The singles rain down endlessly, drawn from his majority solo discography, including his second album, the very pop fine line (“Golden”, “Adore You”, “Lights Up”, “Treat People With Kindness”).

The public, in madness, will draw signs, flags and torches – at the back of the pit, a collective trance forms in a circle. The climax arriving when the musician performs the one and only One Direction title of the evening, “What Makes You Beautiful” – which the whole room will be content to sing almost in his place, so much we are talking about a real anthem here. teens, and more. He will continue with the excellent “Late Night Talking”, introduced by a delicious piano part; moreover, how not to mention the very good backing band, exclusively female. The big party is coming to an end, the first notes of “Sign’ of the Times” clash. This bowie-esque title has a very special flavor, it will have marked the spirits in 2017, proving Styles’ obvious potential as a songwriter. Between “Medicine”, “Watermelon Sugar”, the bomb “As It Was” and finally, “Kiwi”, shot rock offering the show its thunderous finale, the set ends in style, in a fireworks of sounds and lights . The big show of this beginning of summer!

Harry’s Houseavailable to listen everywhere.

Samuel Regnard