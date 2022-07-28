Harry Styles, Beyoncé or Bruce Springsteen… Barack Obama publishes his “summer playlist”

Like every summer, the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, followed by 132 million people on Twitter, unveiled his musical playlist. Titles for singing and dancing but also titles for a light or sensual parenthesis, it’s up to you. An article from our partner Europe1.

The hits of the summer, according to Barack Obama. The former President of the United States unveiled on his Twitter account, followed by 132 million users, his traditional summer playlist. He shares a political playlist, because eclectic, which will satisfy all tastes.

In this playlist, you will find titles to let loose on the dancefloor, Beyoncé, Prince or Bruce Springsteen. But you will also find softer songs, for a quiet time or a sensual parenthesis, it’s up to you. Of particular note is Otis Redding.

Obama, a bridge between generations

Through this selection of around forty titles, Barack Obama presents himself as a bridge between generations by summoning as many classic artists, Nina Simone or Aretha Franklin, as new phenomena, such as the Spanish Rosalia or the darling of young people. , Harry Styles.

“Music brings people together,” says Barack Obama in the caption of this list. He therefore invites his subscribers to introduce him to artists in the comments. Surprisingly, a person advised him SOS of a land in distress, the song of Daniel Balavoine. It remains to be seen if it will appear next year in this selection.