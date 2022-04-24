Harry Styles brings Lizzo for surprise performance at Coachella

ads

Harry Styles was feeling “good as hell” when he brought his friend Lizzo onstage for the second weekend of his Coachella headlining performance.

The crowd in Indio, California went wild when the former One Direction star invited Lizzo to perform the band’s 2011 hit “What Makes You Beautiful” with him over the weekend.

Styles, 28, and Lizzo, 33, also covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” while teaming with feather-embellished Gucci coats.

Thank you @coachella…last night was amazing. @harrystyles is a treasure, a gift from God to rock and roll, the light that emanates from him is real and infinite,” the “Juice” singer wrote on Instagram after her surprise appearance.

“He makes being on stage in front of hundreds of thousands easy, because he’s a friend,” he continued. “His outfit of his is amazing, and honey, those Gucci coats….?! ?? Thanks H, as you said ‘until next time’”.

The singers wore matching Gucci coats for their desert duet.instagram/@lizzobeeating

Lizzo also shared a blurry selfie with Styles, writing, “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank you for having me.”

The performance came a week after Styles brought country legend Shania Twain onstage for a surprise performance of “Man! I feel like a woman!” during weekend one.

The “Truth Hurts” singer dazzled in a pink ensemble at the California festival. instagram/@lizzobeeating

“This lady taught me how to sing,” he said as he introduced Twain.

As Page Six previously reported, Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde was seen in the audience, smiling and dancing as she cheered on her boyfriend.

Styles previously brought Shania Twain onstage during the first weekend of Coachella. Getty Images for ABA

Fans saw Wilde, 38, dancing through the crowd with friends including James Corden and walking to the stage to get a better view. At one point, Styles apparently caught a glimpse of his girlfriend mid-performance and let out an adorable smile.

The two first sparked dating rumors in January 2021 after they were photographed together at their agent’s wedding and have gone strong ever since.

