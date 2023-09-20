Harry Styles’ concert in Villaverde also exceeded noise levels and its promoters had to pay heavy fines

The new concert venue opened at the southern end of Villaverde has caused significant noise problems at the only two events it has hosted. On Monday, Madrid City Council confirmed that it has opened at least one disciplinary file for noise excesses during the first festival Mad Cool, held last July, fining it 22,001 euros for violating its noise license Will go. And this newspaper can confirm that a week later and during another event, a Harry Styles concert, the music also exceeded the limits authorized by the council.

Harry Styles, the star capable of overturning chaos Ahead

Municipal police records, to which Somos Madrid has access, show that the noise exceeded the permit on at least six occasions on 13 July. The former One Direction member’s spectacular performance took place during a day of organizational chaos at the venue’s entrances and exits, from 5:00 pm to a few minutes after midnight.

The extra noise was huge. Unlike the case of Mad Cool, where there were 19 police reports for exceeding the limits, but the majority exceeded them by a few decibels, in the case of Harry Styles the speakers turned out to be much louder than their license allowed: six in Five of the measurements have sound levels between 11 and 26 decibels above the authorized limits, which is important to circumvent possible sanctions from the Madrid City Council.

amount of fine for actions of hajja This is still unknown. It is also not known if any files are open due to the noise. This newspaper has asked Madrid City Council about this but has not received any response yet. But it is likely that, given the police measures and the precedent of the sanction of 22,001 euros to Mad Cool, this amount is too high for Live Nation, the company organizing the concert.

According to these data, the company faces five violations classified as “very serious” by the Ordinance for Protection against Acoustic and Thermal Pollution (OPCAT), which can lead to strong sanctions and even a ban. There may also be an impossibility of giving more concerts. According to the text of the rules, each such violation could result in a fine ranging from 12,001 euros to 300,000 euros. That is, a minimum of 60,005 euros (multiplied by five fines) and a maximum of 1.5 million. It could also lead to “closure of facilities for a period of not less than two years” or “temporary or definitive restrictions on the development of activities that constitute a violation.”

Neighbors have already warned about noise problems.

The concert was held at the new Iberdrola Musica, a venue for macro festivals which Mad Cool premiered on July 6 and which aspires to become a regular venue for musical shows. But its location sparked opposition from the first day among residents of Colonia Marconi and Getafe Norte, fearing the problems that could arise from a place where many nightly demonstrations were planned. In June he had already warned that the noise maps shown to him by the venue’s business promoters were “unrealistic” and would not be met.

The Getafe City Council is also very critical of the situation created in the area and is studying how to report it to the court: “We are considering a judicial analysis of the formula for imposing sanctions on those responsible for organizing concerts at the Iberdrola music venue. are doing, not only for Mad Cool but for the rest of the music festivals. The main difficulty is that it was the Madrid City Council that gave the license for the venue and that, in addition to mobility problems, had to exceed the noise limit. “A spokesman for the city council, whose land belongs to Somos Madrid, tells Somos Madrid. They are on the border of the festival site. Both residents and politicians of Villaverde and Getafe demonstrated a few days before the macro-festival and warned of the inconvenience it would cause. Members of the government, in the hands of the PSOE, attended on behalf of Getafe, but the PP’s spokesperson in the city also attended.





After the event, Getafe Mayor Sara Hernández informed Borja Carabante, councilor for the environment of the capital, in a meeting held before the suspension, about the problems generated by mobility and the excess noise detected. Of Reggaeton Beach Festival. Both the City Council and the neighbors are still demanding today that the venue be permanently removed and that the event not be held again, “because neither the Madrid City Council nor the promoters have been able to find a solution to the mobility so that attendees can travel to Getafe. Can’t use it.” At the entrances and exits,” Getafe municipal sources said, adding, “The chaos generated in the environment puts security at risk.”

Mad Cool Esplanade, alias Iberdrola Music is part of a larger project, with the festival promoters committed to opening a large venue for outdoor concerts in Madrid, investing 12 million euros in adapting the land where it is located in an old wheat field. Is investing. To do this, they sought financing from Mahou Brewery, which purchased 51% of Mad Cool Events, the company that owns the land, founded by the same people who organize the festival. His plans include conditioning the land, planting palm trees and making it profitable with rentals for events over the next few years. However for now Mad Cool have refrained from announcing whether they will be occupying this spot while announcing the dates for their 2024 edition.