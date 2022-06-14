Harry Styles confirmed that he will be seen without clothes in “My Policeman” and studio releases images of the film

Harry Styles has become a pop icon, which he has confirmed with “Harry’s House“, his third solo album that has positioned him as a benchmark in contemporary music.

But the release of his album and the world tour are not all that the former One Direction has in the door, since He has not neglected his acting career, which began with “Dunkirk” (2017).

By the end of the year, the two period projects in which the 28-year-old Briton has participated are expected to arrive: “Don’t Worry Darling”, under the direction of his current partner Olivia WildeY “mypoliceman“, by Michael Grandge.

From the latter, a romantic drama that involves a love trio to paint the risks of falling in love with the wrong person in the midst of intolerance, a couple of images were released, the first look in fact, by Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service that is also a content producer.

The movie, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 21 and then premiere on the platform on November 4has generated great expectations in part due to Harry’s own confirmation that he will be seen without clothes, which was rumored since last year’s announcements.

Styles said on The Howard Stern Show that he shows his “bum bum” in the movie but “no penis”. The film is expected to include sex scenes between Styles and David Dawson and Emma Corrin’s characters.

Dawson plays Patrick Hazelwood, a museum curator who shows another world to Tom Burgess, the local policeman played by Harry, who is married to teacher Marion (Corrin). The story, based on the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts, is set in Brighton, England, in the 1950s.