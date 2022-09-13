Harry Styles, David Banda, Lil Nas X: these new icons of a (much) less stereotypical fashion

(ETX Daily Up) – Gender stereotypes have taken a turn for the worse. In the fashion industry, as in other sectors, mixed, unisex or gender fluid collections and products are multiplying at breakneck speed, undermining all the clichés and dictates on the subject. A social phenomenon embodied by many celebrities, like Harry Styles, David Banda, or even Lil Nas X.

It is no longer rare, or surprising, to see a man on the red carpet wearing a dress or a skirt, in vertiginous heels, and made up to perfection. A phenomenon that does not only affect Hollywood, or more generally the lair of show business, but has been democratizing for several months, even years. Slowly, but surely, mentalities and behaviors are changing to shatter gender stereotypes. Pink for girls, blue for boys, in theory it’s over. And like every change, this one is accompanied by voices, which carry preference, including many celebrities who intend to free themselves – and free their important community – from the weight of clichés.

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, leads

They have never proclaimed themselves icons of a generation or of non-gendered fashion, and yet… Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are among the celebrities who have contributed to decompartmentalising non-binary fashion. Worn by a pioneering luxury house in the field, Gucci, which, under the leadership of Alessandro Michele, launched a whole range of ready-to-wear and accessories in 2020 with a unisex approach, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish have been cultivating for years looks that no longer lock them into boxes, whatever they may be. And let’s be clear, it’s not for either of them to give up feminine or masculine outfits, respectively, but to play with fashion as they see fit, highlighting their personality and their desires of the moment.

While Billie Eilish plays the card of contrasts by alternating suit and tie and dress à la Marilyn Monroe, Harry Styles seems to enjoy embracing his new status as a stereotypical icon. On the cover of Vogue at the end of 2020, the British singer enters (definitely) in the history of fashion – and imposes himself as a figure of change, posing in a Gucci dress. Boa on the Grammy Awards stage, gender-neutral clothing in Gucci campaigns, manicure and cut-out top on the cover of “DAZED”, Harry Styles has become in just a few months one of the most influential personalities in the yet very closed universe. of fashion.

Lil Nas X, the boldest

The American rapper has also more than once shaken up the codes hitherto established in the fashion industry, whether on stage, on the red carpet, or in his private life. And we can admit, he doesn’t cut corners… Just to get a very specific message across. There are now countless times when the artist, whose musical genre did not allow him to leave the frame a few years ago, has distinguished himself in dresses, skirts, crop-tops, and other tight combinations.

Lil Nas X has mastered the art of genderless fashion to perfection, if there is one, but still seems to surprise with each of his stage outings. Although he has been seduced many times by the non-binary looks of the Thom Browne house, his most striking outfit is undoubtedly this lilac half-dress half-suit set by Atelier Versace, perfectly illustrating his will to shake up fashion codes.

David Banda, icon in the making

This name may mean nothing to you, and yet no doubt you will hear about it in the months and years to come. David Banda is none other than Madonna’s son, and if he seems to cultivate a more pronounced taste for football than for music, it is clear that they agree on the style. The young man could even eventually surpass the priestess of pop. Evidenced by his appearances, certainly rare, but always very commented and appreciated, presenting him as a new icon. Just that.

It must be said that David Banda is not the type to blend in, cultivating a very personal and totally assumed style. Whether it’s a psychedelic costume worn without a shirt, cowboy boots on the feet, a low-cut dress with slits from the Gucci x Adidas collection, or a long printed bathrobe-style dress… The teenager can boast to have a unique look, and seems to have everything to become in turn the icon of a genderless and totally uninhibited fashion.

These celebrities are of course not the only ones, although the most iconic, to have embraced non-binarity in fashion. Marc Jacobs, A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Pete Davidson, Tyler, The Creator and Machine Gun Kelly are among those who no longer hesitate to dress as they see fit. Fashion is more than ever a means of expression, far from the diktats that have long punctuated the wardrobe of these gentlemen – as well as these ladies.