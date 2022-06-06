Harry Styles donates what Apple paid him for an ad to an organization to help refugees

Harry Styles appears in the latest Airpods commercial with Apple’s spatial audio, it plays one of the songs from his latest album “Harry’s House”, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”, which opens the album.

Nevertheless, his participation in this announcement was for a good cause, as he has donated his quota to a charity that helps refugees, the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The group currently supports the more than six million refugees displaced from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February this year.

“Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to IRC,” the charity tweeted, confirming the star’s donation. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”wrote the social network on Twitter, although they did not reveal the figure.

Recently, Styles made chart history around the world for both his latest album and his song “As It Was.” Both one and the other have reached number one simultaneously in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, Ireland and many more.

However, it is not the only donation that the singer has made this year, since last month he promised to give more than a million dollars to the US gun safety support fund, Everytown. Proceeds would come from her upcoming “Love On Tour” dates to the organization, which Live Nation promoters will match.

This decision of Harry Styles was born after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

