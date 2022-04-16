Harry Styles Duets With ‘Starstruck’ Shania Twain At Coachella, Debuts New Songs: ‘Ready To Have Fun?’

ads

Harry Styles and Shania Twain perform together at the Coachella Music Festival on April 15, 2022. HSST/MEGA

Coachella headliner! Harry Styles kicked off his debut at the legendary music festival with an extensive set, complete with new tracks and surprise guests.

Read the article

“Coachella, are you ready to have some fun tonight?” Styles, 28, asked the crowd shortly after singing “Golden” on Friday, April 15, according to Instagram Story footage of Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton.

The England native was previously named as one of the headliners for the coveted first day at the Indio, California music event. While fans marveled at Styles’ captivating live version of his hit songs, they were completely taken aback when Shania Twain joined him onstage.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain perform together at the Coachella Music Festival on April 15, 2022. HSST/MEGA

“Make some noise for Shania Twain! Now, I have to tell you in the car with my mother. [Anne Twist] When I was a child, this lady taught me how to sing,” the former One Direction member explained Friday, according to Twitter footage. “She also told me that men are trash, but the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be eternally grateful to you.”

Read the article

The Canadian singer, 56, donned a sparkly dress, matching Styles’ own bodysuit, as they sang their “Man! songs I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One”.

“I am very honored and excited to be here,” Twain said during the presentation. “I’m a little dazzled, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of yours, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little boy. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The couple’s spectacular performance quickly took over the festival. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, for her part, shared pictures of her through her Instagram story, captioning it, “I’ll never recover from this.”

The Pleasing founder, who set up a pop-up store off-site, performed his biggest hits to date, including “Adore You,” “Treat People With Kindness,” and “What Makes You Beautiful.” According to Variety, he also released two new singles: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

“Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? Boyfriends everywhere, fuck you,” Styles told the crowd about the new song, asking them to “please be nice” in their comments.

Read the article

The Dunkirk actor, who has been linked to his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde since January 2021, did not announce when the new songs would be officially released or if they will be included on his next record. (Her third album by him, Harry’s House, is due out next month.)

“I also feel very happy right now and I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m making music and releasing music from a real place of personal freedom,” said the “Carolina” singer during an interview on the radio show ” SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up” earlier this month, in advance of the new album. “That’s a really liberating place to create and now put [my ‘As It Was’ single] outside. So the process for me has been easily the most joyous of all that I have experienced so far while making music.”

He added at the time: “The [songwriting] The process for me has been easily the most joyous of all that I have experienced so far while making music. And I kind of want to continue with that by posting it. So the payoff has been a lot in the process and that helps, you know, with any pressure that he might be under. It’s easier to feel that a little less and be really happy with what we did.”

Styles returns to the main stage at Coachella on Friday, April 22.

ads