Harry Styles ’embarrassed’ by sex

04.27.2022 10:41 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch welcomes Ukrainian refugees into his home

The protagonist of Doctor Strange confirms that he and his wife plan to lend their house to take in refugees from the Ukrainian war. It is not a promise, “they have already left Ukraine. I am monitoring your progress every day“, reveals to Sky News.

cumberbatch shows concerned because of the situation that the Ukrainian people have been through, including those who have been able to leave and are going home. “Unfortunately, have health problems and are undergoing treatment. I can’t say more because that would be invading your privacy.” “We want to give you some stability after the chaos they have experienced, and that will be inside my home,” he says.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch EP

Megan Fox follows in Angelina Jolie’s footsteps with her fiancé

Angelina Jolie has set a trend. It is obvious that many actresses who drink from follow in her footsteps. One of them is Megan Fox. Beyond copying a certain carefree image, she has now confessed that she and her fiancé share her blood and drink one another’s. In the purest style of Jolie with Billy Bob Thorton.

Megan Fox and Machine Guy Kelly / INSTAGRAM

Queen Letizia warns of the dangers of the networks

Queen Letizia encouraged young people this Tuesday to become aware of the importance of reading books and to do it in a “calm and concentrated” manner by warning of how negative the excessive use of social networks.

During the awards ceremony of the 44th edition of the SM Awards for Children’s and Youth Literature El Barco de Vapor and Wide Angle, Ortiz warns: “It is not convenient to mythologize a past without social networks and modern communication technologies, but neither would it be good to glorify a present of continuous access to all kinds of content in a kind of permanent loop of overstimulation that promote social networks. Without going to extremes, there is consensus that the calm and concentrated reading allows life to be understood from a more analytical and complex point of view”.

Queen Letizia / EFE

Police reports rule out injuries reported by Amber Heard

“Just because I see a woman with rosy cheeks and eyes It doesn’t mean something happened.” With these words, one of the police officers who went to the apartment of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp when she was there, she reported that the actor attacked her.

Officer Tayler Hadden says he saw no signs of “abuses“, “blows” or “wounds” by Depp because “Miss Heard had no injuries“. “Injuries are evidence of a crimebut there were none, nor was material damage identified,” he stresses.

Amber Heard in court / EFE

Elsa Pataky talks about the bumps in her marriage

Although it seems that her life is all happiness, the actress confesses that her marriage to Chris Hemsworth also has ups and downs: “I think a relationship you don’t have to live it as a continuous paradisehas a lot of work on the part of the two people, the meet each other, respecting each other in many aspects and accept things also because you’re not used to it, the don’t be too selfish and have time for the two of you especially when you have kids.

Of course, they always want to innovate, to do plans to enjoy togetherto improve as a couple: “Being able to continue enjoying each other, have moments that sometimes it is complicated”, details on some escapades that are allowed. Of course they both breathe too separately due to his work projects that are going well. “Not everything is as happy as you always show, we like to show the most beautiful part and nobody shows the hardest moments,” she concludes.

Actress Elsa Pataky / EP

The reappearance of Rocío Carrasco

Rocio Carrasco It has come back stronger than ever. Rocío Jurado’s daughter has reappeared in Save me to comment on the separation between Antonio David Flores and Olga Moreno and what the Sevillian has explained exclusively in the magazine Week: “The one who warns is not a traitor and I warned him“.

Admit that you haven’t read the interview but, for everything that has been said in the last few hours, he only has one wish and one message for Olga: “I hope and wish that notice things before they come to pass and it’s too late”. A clear accusation to her ex-husband: “The modus operandi It’s the same and the character doesn’t change.

Rocío Carrasco in ‘Save me’ / MEDIASET

Sean Penn is getting divorced for the third time

No, the third time is not the charm. At least not for Sean Penn who has made public his divorce with leila george. A separation of which is considered the most responsible. In fact, he claims he has been “very careless” in his relationship and that with this conduct he has only achieved “fuck your marriage“.

Actor Sean Penn/EP

Olga Moreno offers an exclusive and unleashes the storm

Olga Moreno’s exclusive has awakened all ghosts from the past and has ignited everyone involved. Rocío Flores says she is “disappointed” with her for not having warned her of what he was going to do. Marta Riesco respects her and assures that she and Antoniodá knew about it since Monday.

But what does the Sevillian say? She confesses to beingbroken”, going through one of the worst potholes of his life. “I don’t deserve what happened to me”, she affirms, at the same time that she admits that she had suspicions of the extramarital affair that her husband kept. “I have fought for my marriage until I have seen my husband with another”, she laments while she warns that “no one will ever love Antonio David as I have done”.

Olga Moreno /EP

Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality

Everyone wonders about the excantante’s sexuality one directon Just because of the way you dress. This time, she has spoken with the magazine Better Homes and Gardens about how you feel about it and the answer has not left indifferent. He assures that “for a long time I have felt that sex was the only thing really mine in my life“and, still, he felt “embarrassed”.

“I was stressed about who I could really trust, but at one point I stopped wondering why I should feel ashamed: he was a 26-year-old single man who had sexual relations”, he details. Is it because of his alleged bisexuality? Does not clarify “The point we have to get to is accept everyonethat it doesn’t matter where to place them and be more open, without having to clarify where you pigeonhole,” he says.