Harry Styles’ Eros will not return to the MCU, for now

Last year, when things still looked quite complicated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios took the risk of starting to release the tapes that it had pending due to the loss that the interruption of its releases was causing, in addition to the conflict which resulted in the simultaneous premiere of Black Widow – 87% both in collection and with his relationship with Scarlett Johansson.

One of the most anticipated films at that time was Eternals – 58%, first, because it was the debut of this team of superheroes in the film franchise, and second, because they were the oldest characters in this universe. However, the result was not even close to what was expected from the company due to its mixed response that was reflected in the dismal collection without forgetting the poor ratings from both critics and the audience.

The presence of the cast that included Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Dong-seok Ma, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan worked quite well, but the main complaint was that it did not add anything to what has been seen in the film so far. Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to having some plot holes. One of the most striking moments, which in fact was a surprise to both locals and strangers, was the cameo of Harry Styles in the post-credits scene.

Much has been speculated about the presence of Eros in the future of the MCU, and now that a sequel to Eternals It is not something so sure due to the poor response, we will have to find a place where Thanos’ brother fits to meet some of the already known characters and their stories. But that probably won’t happen soon, because he’s the same Harry Styles who has indicated that he wants to rest from the sets for a while to give preference to music.

This was what he said about coming back as Eros at some point during a conversation with the magazine rolling stone:

It would be fun if that was it, wouldn’t it? […] I don’t see myself doing movies for a while. I think there will be a time when you want it. But when you’re making music, something is happening. It feels really creative and feeds things. A big part of acting is doing nothing, [sólo] expect. That if that’s the worst part, then it’s a pretty good job. But I don’t find that so satisfying. I like to do it [actuar]but I don’t think it will soon.

For now, the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar” has a couple of projects to be released; Firstly, there’s Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, in which she stars opposite Florence Pugh, secondly, there’s Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, who looks set to have a notable future come awards season now that the Directors of the Toronto International Film Festival have announced that an honorary recognition will be given to the cast.

For now there is no information about a sequel to Eternals, although it did leave several doors open. Also, it could be one of those lucky sequels that turns out better than the original. On Styles’ time in the MCU, the Dunkirk actor – 92% did not refuse to return, and the sarcastic way in which he referred to the possibility of his participation being summed up in that cameo, gives a lot of hope.