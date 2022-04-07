Harry Styles Explains How He Filmed The Sex Scenes In ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ – Movie News

The scenes of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are not suitable for all audiences, according to the most recent statements by Harry Styles. So they managed to make it look completely natural.

The faithful fans of Harry Styles will not stop receiving content from the musician and actor this year: he is in the middle of his world tour (he comes to Mexico in November); will release a new album in May and is also preparing for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, in which he shares credits with Florence Pugh and where he met his current partner, Olivia Wilde.

The tape that falls under the suspense genre caused a stir after the release of the teaser, in which Florence and Harry could be seen sharing a rather suggestive kiss. In an interview for Capital FMthe British announcer, Roman Kemp, asked the celebrity if it was true the myth that, when there is a sexual relationship on screen, there is a ball between the actors to separate their bodies.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.



“Personally I don’t have any experience with the ball”, confessed with a laugh the singer who is premiering “As It Was” as the first single from Harry’s Home. He also did not clarify if in all his sexual scenes with Pugh he was completely naked, but he did confess that the chemistry between the protagonists is essential to avoid discomfort:

What I can say is that I was lucky because of the trust I have in the people I work with. That was the first thing, then we discussed [Florence y él] that the first thing is us, the cameras do not matter […] if anyone doesn’t feel comfortable, then we stop.

Harry Styles also stated that this is his first time experiencing a sexual relationship “at least on film,” he joked. Don’t Worry Darling It is the second film by Olivia Wilde as a director, after the success of Nerd Night, one of the best comedies of 2019. This new production, in which Wilde also participates as an actress, focuses on Alice, a housewife bored with her life who begins to question her own sanity when she discovers a dark secret about her husband.