Harry Styles Helps Gucci Regain Top Spot in Lyst’s Hottest Brands Ranking

Gucci is again at the top of Lyst’s quarterly most popular brands ranking after Balenciaga held the spot for the last nine months.

Data collected by Lyst showed that searches for Gucci rose 286% in the 48 hours after the collection launched with Adidas in June. The announcement of its collaboration with British singer Harry Styles on the Ha Ha Ha collection, which will be in stores in October, as well as the “Cosmogonie” resort 2023 show in Puglia, also fueled the brand’s online engagement.

Balenciaga fell to second place. But given the viral couture extravaganza that took place earlier this month in Paris, featuring stars like Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn, the brand is likely to come back with a bang in the next ranking.

Diesel, Nike and Dolce & Gabbana all saw significant rise in the rankings, while Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Off-White fell sharply to the bottom of the top 20 list.