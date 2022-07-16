Harry Styles hints at the beginning of his relationship with Olivia Wilde

The couple first met in 2020 on the set of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”. At the time, Wilde was quite fresh from her split from Jason Sudeikis, so the new boo took many by surprise.

While they remain coy most of the time, Styles couldn’t help but bring up Wilde in an interview with Howard Stern. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he told Stern, noting that acting can be “awkward” at times.

“I think you have to trust a lot,” Styles continued. “It takes a lot of trust if you want to give it your all, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

Wilde also partially addressed the romance in a December 2021 Vogue interview, but didn’t reveal too much.

“It’s obviously very tempting to correct a false narrative,” she told the outlet of their relationship. “But I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you.”

He added that “what you love and who you love” should be the only things that matter. Now, Styles is opening up a bit more about his relationship with Wilde, including how he brings up the romance in one of his songs.

Olivia Wilde was too cool for Harry Styles

Harry Styles gets candid about his love life in a new interview. The former star of “One Direction” spoke about the beginning of the romance of Olivia Wilde on the “Spout” podcast.

During their interview, the topic of their new song, “Cinema,” came up.

The host asked Styles what the song meant to him, which is based on someone feeling like they’re not “cool” enough for a relationship. “I think it’s like when you like someone, that initial phase,” Styles shared.

“Am I doing things right? Before they get comfortable with each other and all of that happens at the beginning of something.” Despite the host praising Styles for being a pretty “cool” guy, the singer humbly suggested that “we’re all human.”

While it’s not often that the famous couple chats after meeting on the set of their movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” that doesn’t stop others from spilling the tea.

On May 30, a source told People that Styles and Wilde are “more serious than ever.” They added: “Harry is very much in love” and that Wilde “has brought out the romantic side of her”. In addition, Style “also has great respect” for Wilde’s work and would love to be a part of one of her future projects. “They both support each other in their careers.”

According to E News, Wilde has also been attending Styles’ concerts, and the two had no problem packing the PDA.