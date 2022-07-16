Entertainment

Harry Styles hints at the beginning of his relationship with Olivia Wilde

The couple first met in 2020 on the set of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”. At the time, Wilde was quite fresh from her split from Jason Sudeikis, so the new boo took many by surprise.

While they remain coy most of the time, Styles couldn’t help but bring up Wilde in an interview with Howard Stern. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he told Stern, noting that acting can be “awkward” at times.

