Harry Styles is back with a new musical production.

Harry Styles has announced that he will release his third solo album and we can’t take the excitement! The 28-year-old singer, who has so far released two smash-hit albums since his days as a member of One Direction, will release “Harry’s House” on May 20, 2022. Announcing the news on his social media account on Wednesday alongside With a photo of the album cover, Harry wrote: “Harry’s House. May 20th”. As if that wasn’t enough, the singer also released a trailer for the album interspersed with shots of fans screaming at his live shows.

In the clip, he can be seen standing on an empty stage in a theater, while the silhouetted landscape of a bright yellow house looms around him. This announcement comes just days after Harry started flirting with fans that something new was on the way with a new Instagram account, called ‘You Are Home’, which only features images of arched doors.

Harry’s team also launched a mystery website at YouAreHome.co, which leads users to an image of another arched door, which would open with a different image each day when the computer mouse was hovered over it. The images behind the door correlated to different books or topics. The first door that was shared on March 19 was opened to the cover of “Selected Essays” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Meanwhile, the second door, shared on March 20, opened to the cover sheets of Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.

In addition to working on a third album, Harry has been hard at work in front of the camera, recently landing roles in “Don’t Worry, Darling” and “My Policeman.” Late last year, he also launched the gender-neutral cosmetics brand ‘Pleasing’, which includes nail polishes, and opened his first Pleasing pop-up stores in London, New York and Los Angeles. Harry met his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who directed him in the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling”, last year and they are currently living in the UK while her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis is filming the third season of the series. dramatic comedy Ted Lasso.