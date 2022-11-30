Rumor: Harry Styles Is Dating Kendall Jenner Again After Split From Olivia Wilde

This November 19, various media announced the separation between the actor and singer Harry Styles and the director and actress Olivia Wilde, after a two-year relationship. According to information from US Magazinethe couple has decided to take some time and it is not known if this separation is only for a time or definitive, since none of these details have been commented on by the stars.

Also read: Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals She Was “Infantilized” During Her Teen Years In Hollywood By Older Men

love life of Harry Styles has been a big topic of conversation ever since he began his affair with Wildedirector of Don’t worry honey (31%), a feature film starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Styleswhich was involved in a great series of controversies and which is speculated to have partly affected the relationship between the filmmaker and the famous singer.

Now, a few days after it was reported that Styles Y Wilde are “taking a break” from their relationship, new rumors have emerged stating that after the alleged breakup, the interpreter of “Golden” is dating his old love, the model and businesswoman kendall jenner (via cinemablend).

We also recommend: My Policeman | Top critics, reviews and ratings

According to the information, Styles Y Jenner, who were romantically linked from 2013 to 2019, have reportedly been spending quite a bit of time together lately. According to a source of the sun (via cinemablend), Jenner has been supporting Styles after his separation with Wilde. Likewise, Kendall I would be spending more time with Styles after her separation with the basketball player Devin Booker last month, with whom he had a relationship since 2020.

Although the fact that stylesy Jenner they are spending time together does not mean that they are having an affair, as none of this has been confirmed, it seems that they still share a close bond. Source the sun commented the following:

Continue reading the story

Harry and Kendall have always kept in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for each other. And Harry has had Kendall’s attention over her breakup with Olivia. Kendall is one of the few people who understands the level of fame and scrutiny that Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own difficult time.

According to the sunfriends close to the stars have pointed out that the meeting time of Styles Y Jenner is “interesting”, considering that both have recently broken up with their respective partners and are single. With this information in mind, it’s hard not to jump to conclusions that the singer and model have had a romantic reconnection. Either way, the sun He also points out that the recent meeting between the celebrities doesn’t necessarily indicate that the fire has reignited:

As close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all those issues they faced years ago are still there. With that being said, her friends are speculating that they could spend time together over the holidays. In the past, they’ve left together shortly after their respective breakups, so they could very well end up sunbathing on a yacht in the coming months.

In case you missed it: Will Smith says that Oscar night was horrible and that he was having a bad time