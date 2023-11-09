Harry Styles is one of two 11 residents of Civita di Bagnoregio – Idealista/News

A pairing that is certainly special and bizarre at first glance, but later everything makes sense. Harry Styles and Civita Di Bagnoregio Only two practically opposite realities, and “Könhesrum-Se” a family moradia with a garden which the singer decided to buy after a business trip Remote village in Viterbo province,

The artist, who recently finished the world tour “Love on Tour”, can enjoy a well-deserved rest after confirming his stage debut as one of the two most famous artist For all time.

one of two British singer He always confessed his love for Bel Paese and the Italian public, one of the countries with the most fans. A special treat will be shown this summer, culminating in a series of concerts Campovolo at the RCF ArenaA historic event for the artist and Italy 100,000 viewers The present is not the event. And now, as was worthy Fairs in Lazio,

Harry Styles House in Italy

A few days after the end of the tour, Harry Styles made his first public appearance Civita di Bagnoregio I was taxed. How can a village, whose history and destiny is unique, remain hidden from the world? British artist?

After months of traveling through forests around the world, the artist decided to spend some time house with garden Of Etruscan origin, mid-road between Lazio and Umbria, which he bought after becoming passionate about it following a business trip. Already in 2019 and at the end of July this year, Harry Styles Was actually seen around Civita di Bagnoregio, no Bolsena LakeWhere I spent a few days with friends and family.

Home with a dazzling view vale dei calanchiIt is surrounded by several parallelograms and historic buildings and appears to have been frozen in time. Curiosity? has barely eleven inhabitants Civita di Bagnoregio This village is especially dependent on tourism.

Harry Styles with his friend Alessandro Michele in Italy

Embora Styles is very concerned about privacy, the appearance after “Love on Tour” became public on the Instagram profile of her hair stylist friend on the last day of July 30 Alessandro MicheleWith a resume that includes holding positions such as Creative Director at Gucci from 2015 to November 2022.

Various news in the Italian press confirm its presence. harry styles in bagnoregio, in the historic village where it is Alessandro Michele I will also survive.

The two of you are connected by a friendship that goes beyond a collaborative relationship and allows for the creation a style icon Phyto de corps, high-class glamor and genderless clothes. After entering the world of music with your participation we in the same direction Alone in his current career, Harry has also ventured into cinema with the film “Don’t You Worry Darling”.

A “dying village”: the history of Civita di Bagnoregio

To harry styles house It’s an oasis of calm hidden in the Italian hills: a foreign school, but in keeping with the British pop star’s reserved style. Inspite of Disso, Conhesar Melhor Civita di Bagnoregio A person enters into contact with history with a knowledge inclined towards the dramatic.

In fact, this village was built next to a place with difficult access and for this reason, some of the residents living there gradually left it. The only way to reach the village of the ghost town of Bagnoregio, where Harry Styles He decided to make his real estate investments and take a longer path.

“Or tell me my name”dying village“This results from the progressive deterioration of the inhabitants and conditions of the area, which is constantly affected by earthquakes and landslides: it has been estimated that the erosion caused by atmospheric agents amounts to a nominal loss of 7 centimeters per year.

However, the details are more serious, so we should not distract from the evocative view of the historic center with its parallelogram inscribed by 2,500 years of history, Etruscan culture and some historic buildings:

or the Civita Crucifix;

To the Igreja de San Donato;;

The “Antica Civitas” museum in the city center is housed in an Etruscan cave.

Civita di Bagnoregio and its famous inhabitants: a history of illustrious personalities

Not just Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele: Civita di Bagnoregio Posui Um past of dirty faces The world of arts and entertainment that we see in this architectural marvel developed in Penhusco.

Paolo CrepetThe writer and psychiatrist, delighted with this happiness at first sight, as well as the cold wind making it difficult for him to travel, decided to buy an episcopal palace and return it to the home of his wife Christiana Melis.

Re-evaluation of Civita di Bagnoregio is also due to cinema: director Federico Fellini Here is the 1957 Oscar-winning film “La Strada” giuseppe tornatoreIn the nineties, we filmed a dinner from “O Homem das Estrellas”. After being surprised by the locals, he decided to buy a non-local house.

beautiful garden harry styles house Sao, therefore, is surrounded by small streets on which have come eminent personalities, true cultural institutions, on the world stage.

lives in Civita di Bagnoregio

To live in Civita di Bagnoregio means to embrace someone authentic lifestylea magical village no suspend motion, Here, stone houses, medieval streets and dazzling views transform us every day. unforgettable experience,