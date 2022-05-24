Harry Styles Is The Latest A-lister To Star In CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories

|

Harry Styles got lost in the latest famous face to settle down and read a children’s book about bedtime stories from CBeebies.

The One Direction singer and now solo artist, 28, will give a bedtime reading of Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

The star will change into her pajamas next Monday as she reads a bedtime story to preschoolers.

The story is described as a “heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.”

The As It Was singer began the story by saying, “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

The channel shared the exciting news on Facebook and Twitter, causing fans to go wild saying “dreams really do come true,” while another joked “bedtime story for mom that night.”

Harry follows in the footsteps of several famous faces, including Orlando Bloom, who had fans buzzing with his appearance on the show.

The 45-year-old actor was seen sitting in an armchair with his legs spread apart with the Mighty pup lying on his lap.

Orlando’s appearance seemed to leave viewers a little upset as he narrated the short story.

Successful singer Elton John also appeared on the popular children’s television show reading the story of The Dog Detectives: Lost In London to school viewers.

Sir Elton told the story of the detective dogs who cycle through the busy streets of London when called to solve a new case.

Actor Tom Hardy blew up ‘ovaries’ across the country following his appearance on CBeebies for the Mother’s Day edition in 2017.

Tom, 44, appeared twice in the children’s series, while paying tribute to his late dog Woody, who should.

The star read Helen Stephens’ Fleabag story on National Dog Day on August 26.

The heartwarming story follows the friendship between a boy and a stray dog, who needs a home, while the boy wants a dog for a pet.

After their longing, the two are met with drama and fun before Fleabag finally finds the home he’s been longing for.

More recent storybook readers include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

And other famous faces to read Bedtime Story including Ryan Reynolds, actor Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Felicity Jones, David Schwimmer, Alesha Dixon, Eddie Redmayne, Reece Witherspoon and Dolly Parton.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear Harry’s bedtime story as it airs on May 23 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.