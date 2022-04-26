Harry Styles is the seventh most listened to artist in the world

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 25.04.2022 14:05:17





Reggaeton continues to lose ground, or rather, It has been the Colombian artist J Balvin who has suffered a marked debacle in his career due to the various situations of conflict and controversies in which he has been involved since his pronouncement against the Academy at the Latin Grammy Awards.

This time the person in charge is one of the most followed artists, Harry Styles, who surpassed J Balvin on the Spotify platform this past Sunday, placing himself, the British artist as the seventh most listened to in the world, with a total of more than 57 million monthly listeners.

After living one of his best weeks, where Harry Styles released his album, was successfully presented at the Coachella festival and as if that were not enough, his song ‘As It Was’ returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. becoming his biggest hit holding this position for the longest time, surpassing his song ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry Styles, a big fan of Billie Eilish

One of the most impressive presentations of the last edition of the Coachella festival, It was Billie Eilish’s who gave unique moments when he invited artists like DAmon Albarn, of Gorillaz and Heyley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, to sing by your side.

The former One Direction was seen enjoying the music of the young woman who was also an Oscar winner. In various videos taken by Twitter users, Harry Styles is appreciated dancing next to his partner Olivia Wilde.

These two artists have become the musical celebrities of the moment reaching very impressive levels of popularity. The same that are reflected in the millions of reproductions that each of their songs and singles released on streaming platforms have.​

DAG