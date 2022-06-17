Harry Styles is willing to reunite One Direction: “It would be great”

A few simple words that have already made millions of fans around the world eagerly await the moment. And that has not even announced anything, it just seems like a “beautiful” idea. But only with those words of Harry Styles the followers of One Direction can already begin to think about a possible return of their boy band favourite.

Because they separated seven years ago and since then what in theory was going to become something more temporary has become almost inevitable: not only because each of the members of the group is succeeding alone, but because the controversies that they have all had with Zayn Malik make the idea complicated of a short-term meeting.

And yet, Styles has given an interview on The Spout Podcast in which he has talked not only about his future as an actor (he has shot the dramas policeman Y Don’t Worry, Darlingdirected by his partner, Olivia Wilde) but also his music, facing the question of a possible rapprochement of members to make so many happy directors that is all over the planet.





“I think the idea itself is beautiful. I don’t know, I mean it’s really nice to think about it, really. I think all of us experienced something very special together and there was a lot of love left there.” assured the 28-year-old British singer, who then answered the million dollar question.

“So yes, I think if the time came for us to come back in the right way it would be great if it happened.” Styles has continued, which in this way joins Liam Payne’s words about a possible return of the band. And more than words, gestures: recently the most unruly 1D member, Zayn Malik, uploaded his networks singing a song by the band, You and I, which has fueled the rumours.

On the other hand and in the same interview, Styles has talked about how he has always had insecurities, doubts and fears when it comes to flirting, explaining that “we are all human”: I feel like I’m never good enough cool. When you like someone and you’re in the early stages of a relationship, you ask yourself, ‘Am I doing it right?’ It is that before reaching that moment in which both of you are very comfortable with the other, many things like this happen.