Harry Styles Joins Emma Corrin in New Romantic Drama My Policeman

Harry Styles with Emma Corrin in a preview scene My Policeman, a film based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts

The first photos of Harry Styles with Emma Corrin in the movie mypoliceman They have caused a stir among fans. The musician returns to the screen in the sentimental drama directed by Michael Grandage which tells the story of a prohibited homosexual love in the 1950s in Great Britain.

The fiction co-starring the famous actress who plays the role of Lady Di in the series The Crown will be released in UK cinemas in October and will land on the Prime Video platform in November.

After his role in Dunkirk five years ago and one year after his participation in Eternalsthe former member of One Direction returned to face the cameras to embody one of the protagonists of this film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts.

My Policeman, the film based on the book by Bethan Roberts, will star Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. – Credits: @Parisa Taghizadeh

My Policeman, the film based on the book by Bethan Roberts, will star Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. (Parisa Taghizadeh/)

It should be remembered that Harry Styles, who will visit our country in December, has also just finished filming the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darlingthe second film of Olivia Wilde (his partner in real life) in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh.

That movie tells story of Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who live together in Victory, a community created by a company dedicated to the realization of a mysterious project that Jack is aware of. The secrets kept by the man will create distance and tension in the couple. The cast of the film is completed by Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde herself.

mypolicemanmeanwhile, is set in the middle of the last century and narrates a Passionate story involving cop Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson).

Tom is homosexual but is forced to hide his orientation and marries Marion., despite the feelings he has towards Patrick. The story then takes a time jump to the 90s, when the three, now elderly, are sorry for the decisions made, although they will still have one last chance to reverse part of the mistakes of the past.

Continue reading the story

Written by Ron Nyswaner, the film also stars Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett. It is produced by former footballer Robbie Rogers and his partner Greg Berlanti,

In addition to his film commitments, Styles has also released this year Harry’s House, his third studio album as a solo artist. The album consists of 13 songs. the pop star will be presented in December of this year in our country with two shows at the River Stadium, in what will be his second solo visit to Argentina. The first was in 2018 to present her debut feature, Harry Styles.

The singer began his world tour I seen through various cities in the United States in 2021. The tour will continue in June in Great Britain and will pass through much of Europe before finally reaching Latin America. the shows they will have the participation of different artists according to each destination and it will be Koffee, the reggae singer, who will open the presentations for these lands.

The tour comes at the height of the 27-year-old musician recently turned one of the most influential artists of his generation. His debut album was one of the ten best-selling albums in the world in the year of its release, 2017, and the young man marked andThe record for the best first week sales of a male artist in history. His second album, finelinetopped the Billboard 200 when it was released in 2019, becoming the singer’s second number one album in the United States.

Since beginning his solo career, Styles has received prestigious awards, including two Brit Awards, a Grammy, an Ivor Novello and an American Music Award, among others. He acted in the movie Dunkirkis a model for the Gucci house, produced a sitcom Y He was the first man to appear as a protagonist on the cover of the fashion magazine fashion.

Styles, who at the age of 25 already accumulated two covers in the magazine rolling stonehad been interviewed by Paul McCartney and become the protégé of Stevie Nicks, was part of the first boy band of the era of social networks, the successful One Direction.