Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and other singers who have entered the cinema | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Music stars also often shine on the big screen

We have seen more and more music stars make the leap to the cinema, including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and many other musicians. For them, here we remind you that singers have also ventured into the cinema

Harry Styles

In addition to giving life to “Eros”, the brother of “Thanos” in Eternalsthe British singer-songwriter hopes to premiere in 2022 mypoliceman and the film directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling.

Lady Gaga

The singer managed to win an Oscar award thanks to her participation in A Star is Born and was recently the star of House of Gucci.

Selena Gomez



The singer who rose to fame for her Disney characters, began to appear in movies, far from the studio that saw her grow up as: spring breakers, Hotel Transylvania, The dead don’t die, The Principles of Care, A rainy day in New York.

Miley Cyrus

The singer who rose to fame thanks to her performance as “Hannah Montana”, has also participated in films such as The Last Song, The Big Fish and LOL: Almost 18

Ariana Grande

Although at the beginning of his career he was very involved in the Nickelodeon television program, in 2021 he decided to return to acting and was part of the tape Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Dua Lipa

In addition to breaking it with his most recent album, “Future Nostalgia”, in 2022 he will debut on the big screen in the tape Argyle, in which he participates alongside stars like Henry Cavill.

Halle Bailey

The American singer has been selected to play “Ariel” in the new version of The little Mermaid Disney live-action.