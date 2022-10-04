Harry Styles launches his make-up line

Pleasing, the brand launched by the singer in November 2021 now offers a limited collection in collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro.

We would almost forget that singing is his main activity. While the singer, muse of pop, is on the bill, at the cinema, from Don’t Worry Darlinghe presents his first make-up line, on the occasion of the Paris fashion week.

Like Ariana Grande or Rihanna, Harry Styles is now available in the form of derivative products and more specifically by investing in a brand of beauty products, Pleasing, since last November: in the image, fluid, of the musician, the products are not -gendered. This collaboration takes place with the Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro, based in Paris and known for his experimental and geometric creations (which can be found on the cover of the album Harry’s House). “Everything he does is fun, joyful, playful. When we started discussing collaborators for Pleasing, Marco was the first person I wanted to contact,” says Harry Styles to the magazine vogue.

What will we find in these limited editions with saturated colors? Five biodegradable nail polishes, a compact powder in eight colors, or multi-purpose pigmented creams, which can be both blush and eye shadow.

The collection is available on the Pleasing website