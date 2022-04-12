Harry Styles left this great role of Nosferatu

The new Nosferatu movie, directed by acclaimed Robert Eggers (‘The Northman’), will no longer feature Harry Styles in its cast.

Director of The Northman, Robert Eggershas revealed the role that Harry Styles will no longer play in the new film by Nosferatu. The horror film will be a modern take on the 1922 centenary classic directed by F. W. Murnauwho was already honored in the reviled Morbius. This actor debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the post-credits scene Eternals. In it he appeared as Erosthe brother of Thanos. His next role will be with Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darlingmovie directed by Olivia Wilde. Don’t Worry Darling It will be released next September 2022.

“I was not going to play the protagonist, but Hutter,” the filmmaker was honest

During the press tour of The NorthmanRobert Eggers shared some details about his new version of Nosferatu. The film has been in development since 2015 and has already foundered a couple of times. The most recent occasion was due to the abandonment of Harry Styles as part of the cast. The filmmaker has spoken with Indie Wire and, in the interview, has commented that the actor was going to play Hutter, instead of the title role of Nosferatu. This is what he has literally said:

«I’ve tried to clear it up as soon as possible, because word got out that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to clarify that he was going to be Hutter, in no case NosferatuRobert Eggers explained. Even if the actor hadn’t abandoned his role as Hutter, the movie wouldn’t have gone ahead either. The filmmaker has even joked that the movie could be cursed. If the project finally comes to fruition, it would be the second remake of the classic film. The first was Nosferatu, vampire of the night (1979), directed by the legendary Werner Herzog.