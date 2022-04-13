Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the Creator impose the ‘menicure’

The artist has taken his style to hundreds of concerts around the world. Photo: Getty Images

they tell him manicure to the manicure Men’s, since lately it is common to see many stars, actors and singers with painted nails, when in the past it was a custom so lagging only for women.

The enamel trend nails for men it has only gotten stronger in the last two years. His power has become stronger, the hashtag #boynails (or man nails) has over 12.3 million views on TikTok and about 10.5 on Instagram.

They call it the golden age of male polish or manicure. started with Harry Styles that, although he did not invent it, was decisive in promoting fashion. Now, as many say, it is almost impossible to separate the singer’s style from his colored nails, and he launched his own brand called leasing last year.

styles either way, it also dabbles nicely in fashion with tulle skirts, dresses, and more.

Are unisex enamels, like those of the brand of Machine Gun Kelly, which launched the UNDN/LAQR collection, with the slogan “Don’t smell the paint” and tones such as “medieval man”.

Kelly stated: “Nails are a canvas for people to express themselves and it should be fun, without the pressure of being perfect.” Her glazes are designed to be mixed, matched and layered on top of each other.

On the other hand, Tyler the Creator has included in its brand Golf le Fleur a line of enamels. The artist has always used enamel and launched three main colors: blue, peach and frost.

The truth is that many men have used nail polish for years, especially in the music industry, however, these lines launched by them without no irony it’s something new. Everyone really wears it proudly, like celebrities that would not normally be seen in other times, and it helps to blur the boundaries of stereotypes about femininity and masculinity.

Other celebrities like Pete Davidson, Lil Nas X, or Bad Bunnywho has never been seen without painted nails, proudly use nail polish, so if you were hesitating, don’t wait any longer, this is the moment to paint your nails.

