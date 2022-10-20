Harry Styles: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and what has been said about the actress’s alleged infidelity | FAME

The relationship of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis came to an end in 2020 after more than seven years together and two children together. The breakup was surrounded by rumors of infidelity on the part of the actress, who would have cheated on her ex-partner with Harry Styles during the filming of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling” (“Don’t worry, darling”).

After separating from Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde made public his affair with Harry Styles, although she denied leaving the father of her children for the former One Direction member. The truth is that speculation arose among the entertainment press and grew like wildfire.

Although the actress has been responsible on more than one occasion to deny that she was unfaithful, recent statements by her ex-nanny have left her in a bad situation because they indicate that Olivia Wilde cheated on Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles. What has been said on this subject? Here we tell you the details.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for more than seven years (Photo: Getty Images)

THE REVELATIONS OF THE FORMER NANNY OF THE CHILDREN OF OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ children revealed that the “Ted Lasso” star found out the actress was cheating on him with Harry Styles over an Apple Watch.

According to testimony from the former nanny, who was not identified, Wilde had left without her Apple Watch, which contained intimate text messages between her and Styles. That was how Sudeikis discovered the infidelity.

“On the Monday morning of November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, Jason was crying a lot. He didn’t know anything about what had happened, ”said the woman.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have two children together (Photo: Getty Images)

“After getting the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having coffee. He was a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’” the former nanny told the magazine.

The woman claimed that Sudeikis was heartbroken and “started telling me about the relationship with Styles and said, ‘She made the first move.'”

He also claimed that Sudeikis once jumped on Wilde’s car to try to prevent her from going to see the 28-year-old singer.

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS RESPOND TO THEIR FORMER BABYSITTER

After the revelations made by the woman who took care of her children, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis came out to deny the woman and described her statements as “false and defamatory” in a joint statement released to People magazine.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that one of our two children’s former nannies has made such false and defamatory accusations about us,” the actors said.

They also pointed out that it is an issue of harassment against them: “Your 18-month campaign of harassment against us, as well as against our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has come to an end”, they affirmed and added that: “we will continue focusing on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that he will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde walking in London on March 15, 2022 (Photo: AP)

THE RELATIONSHIP OF OLIVIA WILDE AND HARRY STYLES

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years. The actor couple had two children: Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8.

However, the famous separated in November 2020. At the beginning of the following year, January 2021, Wilde made his romance with Styles public and denied having left Sudeikis for the singer.