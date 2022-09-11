Harry Styles pays tribute to Elizabeth II during his concert at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles is immersed in full tour love on tour, Thanks to this, he has been able to perform in one of the venues of New YorkMadison Square Garden.

During his performance he made a stop to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II: “Please join me in a round of applause for his 70 years of service.”.

Harry Styles is British and therefore he was very sorry for the death of his queen. The singer thanked the fans to accompany him in this small gesture of affection towards the monarch: “Thank you Madison Square Garden”.

The day Harry Styles met Elizabeth II

Harry Styles, like many other renowned artists, had the opportunity to meet Elizabeth II.

The Royal Variety Performance is an annual charity performance in the UK. They participate in it artists from all over the world, and has the presence of a member of the British royal family.

In 2012One Direction was invited and there all its members, including Harry Styles, they had the opportunity to chat briefly with Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Variety Performance of that year happened November 19th and, in addition to meeting and performing for the queen, the One Direction boys had the opportunity to share the stage with many other artists What Rod StewartKylie Minogue or Robin Williams, among others.

One Direction performed again in other editions of Royal Variety Performance in 2014 and 2015there they met Prince William and Prince Harry respectively.