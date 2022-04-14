Harry Styles Quits His Role In Upcoming Vampire Movie ‘Nosferatu’

Harry Styles he has retired from doing the vampire movie”Nosferatu” due to scheduling conflicts. She would star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and would play the character of Thomas Hutter, a human who meets the vampire Nosferatu on a work trip and manages to kill him. The information was released by the director of the film, Robert Eggers.

“Dude, I don’t know. She has collapsed twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because word got out that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to make it clear that he was going to be Hutter and not the Nosferatu himself. I have tried very hard. And I just wonder if the ghost of Murnau is telling me that you should stop”, Robert Eggers told Indie Wire about the problems behind the scenes.

Robert Eggers on the status of making remaking “Nosferatu:” “Dude, I don’t know. It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie.” https://t.co/8i9ZGbQcch pic.twitter.com/s4RjjkKYLK —IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 13, 2022

After spending time in movies during the pandemic, Harry Styles turned his focus back to music. He has headed the Billboard Hot 100 with his new single “As It Was”, has announced a new album for May and agrees tour around the world until the end of the year.

In 2021, Harry Styles surprised by appearing in a post-credits scene of the Marvel movie “Eternals”. In the same period, she shot another two films: the thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling”, directed by Olivia Wilde, and the gay drama “mypoliceman”, based on the book of the same name. “Don’t Worry, Darling” will premiere on September 23.