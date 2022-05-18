Harry Styles reaffirms that he loves the members of One Direction | VIDEO

Although it seemed that the relationship between Harry Styles and his companions one direction was broken, the interpreter of ‘As it was’ reaffirmed that he feels a deep love by Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, yes, the fifth member who broke every directioner’s heart when he announced he was leaving the band in 2015.

What did Harry say about one direction?

Through an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, he spoke about the group that “took a break” in 2016, after five years together and after establishing themselves as one of the most popular boybands of all time, detailing that he cannot imagine having been part of the group.

Harry Styles stated that he feels very lucky that “we always had each other” in one directionpointing out that there is a lot of respect between all of them because they were part of such a big project “and that’s something you really can’t undo.”

"I think it's like a love very deep for each other, "revealed Styles, who is a few days away from releasing a new album.

It will be next May 20 when the third album of Harry Styles, ‘Harry’s House’, from which his latest single ‘As it was’ comes off. This is not the only project that we expect from the artist, because at the end of this year we will be able to see him in the film ‘Do n’t Worry Darling’ in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and which was directed by his current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Styles’ career has been full of successes, his long-awaited third album seeks to unseat his first self-titled album which led the world ratings in 2017, something similar happened with ‘Fine Line’, his second production released in 2019. He was recently at the Festival Coachella where, in addition to presenting new songs, he invited Lizzo to sing ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, a song that would give the British boyband worldwide fame.

Does this mean that soon there will be a reunion between the members of one direction? No, do we want to believe that? Yes. What is a fact is that the members of the boyband are extremely talented, so we do not doubt that they are happy with the achievements of others and that it still exists. love among them.