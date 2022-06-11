Harry Styles Remains at #1 Tip Top for Week 3 with “As it Was”

Harry Styles has exited a new album in May 2022, Harry’s House. The British singer explodes streaming records and is already number 1 on many charts with the first extract from this disc, entitled As it Was. This single revealed sounds that “close enough to The Weeknd” explained Bruno Tummers, musical columnist for VivaCité. It even lists all the characteristics to become the hit of this summer. And retain the No. 1 position in the tip Top ?

After his singles Brussels I love you and demons in duet with Damso, Angela offers one of the most catchy pieces of his second album with Free. The 26-year-old Belgian singer shot the music video for this song in the streets of New York. We discover her as an cosmonaut or with blue hair, analogous situations to the lyrics of this title which underline the artist’s indifference and self-confidence in the face of others. Free makes a remarkable entry on the podium by making a progression of 6 places, thus arriving directly in 2nd position.

Camila Cabello has his heart beating wildly on Bam Bamin duet with Ed Sheeran. The 25-year-old Cuban-American singer draws as usual from her roots to offer a piece with Latin rhythms. She sings about her recent breakup with Shawn Mendes from which she courageously rose. She moves back one place on the podium of the tip Top.