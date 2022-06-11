Entertainment

Harry Styles Remains at #1 Tip Top for Week 3 with “As it Was”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Harry Styles has exited a new album in May 2022, Harry’s House. The British singer explodes streaming records and is already number 1 on many charts with the first extract from this disc, entitled As it Was. This single revealed sounds that “close enough to The Weeknd” explained Bruno Tummers, musical columnist for VivaCité. It even lists all the characteristics to become the hit of this summer. And retain the No. 1 position in the tip Top ?

After his singles Brussels I love you and demons in duet with Damso, Angela offers one of the most catchy pieces of his second album with Free. The 26-year-old Belgian singer shot the music video for this song in the streets of New York. We discover her as an cosmonaut or with blue hair, analogous situations to the lyrics of this title which underline the artist’s indifference and self-confidence in the face of others. Free makes a remarkable entry on the podium by making a progression of 6 places, thus arriving directly in 2nd position.

Camila Cabello has his heart beating wildly on Bam Bamin duet with Ed Sheeran. The 25-year-old Cuban-American singer draws as usual from her roots to offer a piece with Latin rhythms. She sings about her recent breakup with Shawn Mendes from which she courageously rose. She moves back one place on the podium of the tip Top.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Irina Baeva says she is “the girl in the blue bikini” while showing off her figure by the pool

5 mins ago

Cara Delevingne’s luxury home looks like something out of a Hollywood movie

6 mins ago

Lionel Messi will play in a series, the CCTV images of the Stade de France deleted! – Football break

7 mins ago

Yailin the Most Viral and Anuel AA got married! They boast wedding in social networks

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button