Harry Styles reveals how “embarrassed” he felt about talking about his sexuality

Harry Styles has always been exposed to the scrutiny of his fans and the media about his private life. Since he was a member of One Direction, but especially as a result of his solo career. The themes of his lyrics, his personal style or the famous vogue cover which he starred in, have provoked many questions about their sexuality.

He has always been shown as an ambiguous character, but recently has been honest about some of these aspectsspeaking openly about the problem that talking about sex has caused him: “For a long time I have felt that sex was the only thing really mine in my life”, he has confessed to the magazine ‘Better Homes and Gardens’.

The English singer and actor discusses how having to adapting to a public image brought pressure and trust problems: “I was stressed about who I could really trust, but at one point I stopped wondering why I should feel ashamed: it was a 26-year-old single man having sexual intercourseWhat’s wrong with that?”.

On the speculations about if he is bisexual or not, Harry Styles has never felt the need to tell, but the pressure also stresses him: “I’ve always been very open about it with my friends, but that’s my life.” He is also aware of the message you can send by talking about your sexual orientation because many other artists and celebrities have done it: “The point we have to get to is to accept everyone, no matter where they are placed and be more open, without having to clarify where you standas if you had to check boxes on a piece of paper”.

Harry Styles’ musical career has developed too parallel to that of actor. It started with ‘Dunkirk’ in 2017. Last year we were surprised at the ‘Eternals’ post-credits scenewhich introduced the actor to the Marvel universe, and anticipates that he will have a likely role in sequel.

In parallel, he has been involved in the filming of ‘Don’t call me darling’a psychological thriller starring the singer and Florence Pugh, and who directsu current partner, Olivia Wilde. The actress and director spoke about Harry Styles in the presentation of this new film, and joked about his budding film career: “He is a promising actor, and he has no other career to deal with, that I know of,” picks up ET.





Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ | New Line Cinema



Harry Styles, happy in his relationship with Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde, 38, met the singer on the set of ‘Don’t call me darling’, where a special chemistry between the two, although they did not want to turn it into a relationship until they finished filming together. They later confirmed that they were dating and were establishing themselves as a couple, despite criticism of the age difference.

Wilde came from a long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis just before meeting Harry Styles. This was not an impediment for the actress and director Something else will be considered with Styles. It has even been commented that they could have married in secret, and Olivia Wilde was approached recently by the press about the rumour.





Olivia Wilde | gtres



married or not, their relationship continues, as well as Harry Styles’ career in film. He recently had to return to delay concerts for su participation in the movie ‘My Policeman’where we can see you with Emma Corrin, from ‘The Crown’, And it will be released this year.

