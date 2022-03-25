Harry Styles reveals the cover and name of his new album

Through his official Instagram account, British singer Harry Styles made a very surprising announcement for his fans. And it seems that this year Harry will dedicate himself to pampering his fans because he is on his world tour called “Love On Tour”. In addition to this, yesterday Styles published on his social networks the cover of what will be his next album. In the image Harry Styles appears dressed in a blouse that looks like a woman and flared jeans.

Also, the cover contains elements of an apartment that is turned upside down and Harry is standing on the roof. According to what Harry put in the legend of the publication, this album will be called “Harry’s House” and will be released on May 20 this year. Faced with this, his fans went crazy and reacted with comments like: “I can’t wait”, “I’m ready”, “I can’t breathe” and “Harry is so empathetic that he knew the world needed another album”.

The artist has several surprises for his fans this 2022

At the moment, Harry Styles’ publication on Instagram has 6 million 335 thousand 217 likes, which indicates that his followers are very happy with the news. It should be added that in addition to being a singer, Styles is an actor because in 2017 he debuted in the film “Dunkirk”. For this year Harry has two premieres in the cinema and it is the tape “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman”.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s and in the film Harry will play “Jack” and will star in the film along with actress Florence Pugh who will play “Alice”. The film is scheduled to premiere on September 23 this year and the director is Olivia Wilde. Wilde is the current partner of Harry Styles and in addition to directing the film she will play the role of “Mary”. About “My Policeman” there is still not much information on the release date but it is expected to come out this year.