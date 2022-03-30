Harry Styles says no to ‘Nosferatu’ and Anya Taylor-Joy | Film and Television

Harry Styles He has shown in recent years that he can be a multidisciplinary artist with more than enough talent to succeed in music, fashion and even film. However, the British soloist has made an important decision that only time will tell if it is the right one or not.

The Englishman has confirmed that he is leaving the film remake project of Nosferatu. Shortly after revealing that he has his new studio album on the runway featured by the single As it waswhich premieres this same April 1, has surprised with this abandonment that involves rejecting a role on the big screen that he shared with one of the stars of the moment: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Problems in reconciling the musical and filming schedule seem to be behind this surprising decision by Harry Styles, which definitively leaves the project led by Robert Eggers to update a movie classic: “It was an indie horror movie in its day, a bit rough around the edges, but it’s one of the best and most disturbing movies ever made. The recently restored color-tinted versions are really impressive but I still prefer the black and white prints made from remnants of 16mm prints. Those versions hold an amazing mystery and helped build the myth that max shreck he’s a real vampire,” Eggers explained.

The director thus recalled how this classic F. W. Murnau was accused of plagiarizing dracula of Bram Stoker which led his descendants to sue the production. The courts ordered that all copies of Nosferatu be searched for and destroyed. Some managed to survive and years later Werner Herzog remade the movie.

The role that Harry Styles would have played in the Nosferatu remake had not been revealed, but it would have been one of the most notorious titles in his filmography, which currently includes Dunkirk, The Eternals (in a post-credits scene), Don’t worry darling ( the film that brought him together with Olivia Wilde) and My Policeman.

The remake had already been announced previously in 2015 but it was not until 2017 that the cast was confirmed, including Anya Taylor-Joy who signed to be one of its protagonists. After some doubts about the production, it seems that the project is going ahead, although also without Harry Styles.

As we said at the beginning, if Harry Styles has refused to be Nosferatu or any protagonist within the film, it could be one of the toughest decisions of his incipient career.