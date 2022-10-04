Harry Styles spits on Chris Pine and fuels controversy around Olivia Wilde’s movie

Since the release of its trailer four months ago, the film Don’t Worry Darling (translated into Spanish as don’t worry darling) has given a lot to talk about. In the first instance, director Olivia Wilde (38) was accused of trying to “sell a sex film” instead of a dramatic story. However, weeks later, the criticism rose in tone and the rumor began to spread that its protagonistFlorence Pugh, was uncomfortable with the hypersexualization to which Wilde had subjected her.

On the other hand, a few days ago, Olivia Wilde, who rose to stardom for her participation in the series The OC, was “caught” lying, which wreaked havoc on her reputation. what happened? In an interview, the filmmaker said that she had fired Shia LaBeouf -the first signing of Don’t Worry Darling- because her “strange” character annoyed Pugh and she “just wanted to protect her”. However, LaBeouf himself presented the evidence that she had resigned and that Wilde had begged him to come back.

Likewise, various tweeters have widely criticized the fact that Wilde and Harry Styles -the protagonist and gallant of the tape- began an affair in the middle of filming, when she, supposedly, had not yet separated from her ex Jason Sudeikis. In other words, the director would have turned the former member of One Direction, who is 10 years younger, into her lover… So both have decided to promote the film separately.

In fact, that would be the reason why this Sunday -at the premiere of don’t worry darling, at the Venice Festival- an actor sat between them. Is about Chris Pinewho plays Frank in the film. Until this Saturday, it seemed that there was no problem between Styles and Pine. What’s more, they had given several interviews together… But when it was time to get comfortable in the movie theater, a video shows how the interpreter of As It Was makes a strange gesture, which has been interpreted as “aggressive”.

According to the Twitter universe, before taking a seat, Harry Styles let a spit fall from his mouth on Pine’s head., who – realizing what had happened – stopped his applause, looked around with a feeling of disbelief and ended up laughing nervously. However, so far, none of them has commented on the matter. Like Olivia Wilde, who has preferred to remain silent.